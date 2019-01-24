Hoor Al Qasimi: "Khorfakkan Cinema" ... a 40 – year well-established cultural monument

"One of the most important objectives of the Sharjah Art Foundation is to maintain the architectural history of the Emirate of Sharjah, especially those buildings that have witnessed important stages of the Emirate's cultural and artistic history," said Sheikha Hoor.

She added: "We are keen to preserve the old cinema of Khorfakkan because of its special significance in the memory of the people of Sharjah as it is one of the first cinemas in Sharjah.

The Cinema has stood for forty years as a well – established edifice.