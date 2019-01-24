Ahmed Al Jarwan: 65 students graduated in the professional diploma in parliamentary work

Al Jarwan confirmed that the professional diploma increases the parliamentary expertise needed by the society, especially in the upcoming elections.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Jarwan pointed out that the third and fourth batches graduation will be at the end of January, hailing the great cooperation from the University of Sharjah.

The diploma aims to rehabilitate the members of the community in the area of parliamentary work within the framework of the SCC's strategy of 2017, in addition to enhancing the concept of parliamentary action and focusing on all the work carried out by parliament.