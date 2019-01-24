Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi receives a delegation from HHEO

The delegation included Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN, Sheikha Aisha bint Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Women's Union Association, Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), and Moza Al Khayal, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment Consultant.

The visit program started by presenting a film material that reflected the efforts of the penal institution in reforming and qualifying the guests in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior to ensure the provision of administrative services in accordance with the standards of quality, efficiency and transparency.

The delegation then toured the institution including Dar Al Aman for the children of the inmates, which contains two wings to take care of the children of the inmates from one to two years, including all the necessary services for them.

The tour also included a visit to the women's prison section, the nature of life, and the services provided by the institution to the inmates, which found praise from the members of the visiting delegation, who praised the care they received and reflected the positive image enjoyed by the UAE in inmates Institutions.