Ali Al Rashidi: SCI to send 1,000 workers to perform Umrah

  • Thursday 24, January 2019 in 4:16 PM
Sharjah 24: Ali Al Rashidi, Director of Public Relations and Media at Sharjah Charity International (SCI), pointed out that the SCI aims to send a batch of 1,000 workers to Mecca to perform Umrah, calling on several volunteers to contribute and support the humanitarian initiative.
The move comes as part of a series of community and humanitarian initiatives carried out by the Sharjah Charity International. 
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Ali Al Rashidi stressed that the SCI aims to send several needy workers in various governmental and private institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, and enable them to realise the dream of performing Umrah for the first time, highlighting the importance of bringing happiness and joy to the hearts of hundreds of workers. 
 
Ali Al Rashidi added that the 10-day all-expense-paid trip will include a visit to Al-Madina and Mecca, calling on the importance of contributing to support the SCI’s various charitable projects.