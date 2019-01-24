SHRD organises "Follow-up Job Performance" training program

The training program aims at providing the participants with the necessary legal and administrative knowledge, reviewing the laws and procedures of departments, explaining the applications of the human resources system in Sharjah government, intelligent monitoring system.

The program focused on several topics, the most important of which are dealing with the officials, dealing with the official staff, the regular procedures of the probation and appointment period, the attendance and departure system, types of leave, return notice, exit permits, employee performance evaluation, prohibitions and resignations.