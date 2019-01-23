Sharjah Parents Council honours winners of ‘Best Article’ Competition

  • Part of the honouring ceremony
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Parents Council organised on Wednesday, a ceremony to honour the first winners of the best article on "My language is my identity".
The competition, which coincided with the World Arabic Language Day which falls on the 18th of December of every year, saw the participation of  55 contestants from 4 age groups who were classified by the Arabic Language Protection Association, which acted as a neutral body in evaluating and correcting the entries of the contestants.
 
Jassem Al Mazmi, Chairman of Sharjah Parents Council honoured the winners at a festive ceremony attended by Mohammed Al Mulla, Acting Secretary General of Sharjah Education Council and Dr. Jamal Al Zarounie, Member of the Board of Directors of the Arabic Language Protection Association and its Secretary General.