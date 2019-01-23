LSDA launches its five-year plan

The objectives of the plan, with the participation of more than 33 government agencies, were discussed with the aim of developing the Authority's efforts to improve the quality of the work environment in the Emirate in order to achieve an ideal environment for the sector of workers and employers.

His Excellency Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the LSDA pointed out that the Authority has endeavored to achieve leadership and improve the level of institutional performance in line with the vision of wise leadership and to enhance the wise government's direction to build a harmonious society with economic means that achieve the highest standards of excellence.

The five-year plan includes 13 strategic objectives, 11 strategic initiatives and important initiatives that can benefit the labor market.