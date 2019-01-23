Sharjah Police win first edition of ‘Tatawa’

The award is a translation of the efforts and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to encourage government, civil society and the private sector to participate in the implementation of initiatives that promote aspects of community and humanitarian development.

Colonel Mona Sorour, Director of Women's Prison Branch at Sharjah Police’s Punitive and Correctional Establishment, received the certificate of honour and the first place shield presented by Jassem Mohammed Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work during a forum organised by the Award under the slogan “ Opportunities and Challenges”.