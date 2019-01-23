AbdulRahman Al Naqbi: A package of development projects in Kalba

  • Wednesday 23, January 2019 in 6:16 PM
Sharjah24: As part of its strategic plan for 2019, the Kalba Municipality is implementing a number of development projects in a number of main streets and public squares in the city, aiming to increase the green area in various areas of the coastal city in line with the approach and aspirations of the wise leadership.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Eng. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, Director of the Kalba Municipality, revealed the launch of the development of “Al Jazira Al Wasatiya” in Al Wahda Street, the main street in the city.
 
Al Naqbi pointed out that the project is part of the Municipality's strategic plan for the current year, and includes increasing the green area of the street, which extends from the roundabout Sidra Family Park, to the flagpole.
 
Al Naqbi added a number of other projects such as completing the planting of Al Saf Street and preparing for the rainy season.