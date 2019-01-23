AbdulRahman Al Naqbi: A package of development projects in Kalba

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Eng. Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, Director of the Kalba Municipality, revealed the launch of the development of “Al Jazira Al Wasatiya” in Al Wahda Street, the main street in the city.

Al Naqbi pointed out that the project is part of the Municipality's strategic plan for the current year, and includes increasing the green area of the street, which extends from the roundabout Sidra Family Park, to the flagpole.

Al Naqbi added a number of other projects such as completing the planting of Al Saf Street and preparing for the rainy season.