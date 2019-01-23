Sharjah DHR organises “ELP” and “ICDL programme” for job seekers

The English Language Program and ICDL programme aim to rehabilitate job seekers with a high school diploma and above, for a month and a half, in Sharjah City, the Central Region and the Eastern Region in Khorfakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn.

As part of its plan to implement various training programs, the Directorate of Human Resource aims also to organise specialised workshops that meet the needs of the labour market, in accordance with the international and local standards and adopted locally and internationally, aiming to develop the skills of job seekers, improve their professional performance efficiently and professionally, and ensure their career advancement in different business environments.