National Career Exhibition to start on February 6 at Expo Centre Sharjah

The Career Fair is organised by Expo Centre Sharjah in cooperation with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies [EIBFS] with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This event is the one-of-its-kind in the Emirate, offering employment opportunities for graduates in the banking and financial sector.

The National Career Exhibition is an integral part of the UAE government’s initiatives to successfully integrate national manpower into the UAE’s workforce, particularly in the banking and finance sector. By bringing together leading public and private establishments in the country on a single platform over the last two decades, the exhibition provides thousands of job and training opportunities for Emirati youth in line with their education, skills and expertise.

The 21st edition of the Career Fair focuses on three main themes: “Career Development, Training and Future Jobs”. The Fair is expected to attract thousands of visitors from the UAE, both women and men, to scout jobs offered by the participating public and private institutions, as well as to acquire the skills of planning their career options in order to achieve their personal goals and aspirations in the long term. The exhibition also offers opportunities to sign up for specialised training courses to be announced by the EIBFS.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah Human Resources Department, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi for harnessing all capacities and efforts to support, prepare and train national human resources and enable them to work in different sectors, whether governmental or private. Dr Khadim emphasised that this will ensure the continuity and career growth of the UAE nationals in order to support the process of sustainable development in the country, in line with the best standards as well as local and international best practices.

He stressed that the strategies and plans of Sharjah Human Resources Directorate [SHRD] translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi in preparing a qualified generation capable of taking responsibility and managing businesses in various sectors and facing current and future difficulties and challenges. The strategies will also help the aspiring UAE nationals to achieve the vision of His Highness to provide a decent life for Emiratis graduates through employment in the field of their specialisations.

He said that thanks to the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the Emirate of Sharjah has created opportunities to attract national human capital from different cities in the Emirate in support of social and economic development.

SHRD is developing strategic plans and initiatives in a comprehensive framework for employing national human resources, in line with initiatives supporting Emiratisation in the UAE

The Career Exhibition will include educational and awareness workshops for job seekers on topics of interest to them, most notably the ethics and regulations of government work.

Jamal Al Jassmi, General Manager of EIBFS, expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qassimi for his generous patronage of the National Career Exhibition.

He pointed out that the exhibition is one of the largest events in support of the efforts of the UAE government to nationalise jobs, highlighting the multiple initiatives and achievements by the government entities responsible for preparing UAE graduates to secure jobs in the private sector.

Al Jassmi stressed that the banking sector has an important role in attracting and employing national human resources and investing in developing these capabilities effectively and continuously to fill positions with higher responsibilities and to focus on specialised positions such as treasury, credit and risk functions.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah said that the 21st National Career Exhibition is one of the most important platforms in offering and providing training, qualification and employment opportunities for citizens particularly in the specialised, technical, administrative and other functions.