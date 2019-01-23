SEWA reduces tariff in "freehold" housing for non-citizens

SEWA will cancel and fixed electricity fees that are currently applied, which is 45 fils per kilowatt, as it was reduced by 37.7% for a large number of subscribers and return to the slide system and applied only to the residential groups of apartments and houses, starting from the bill of January 2019, similar to the Federal Electricity and Water Authority.

His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, paid tribute to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his continuous efforts to provide the best quality and cost effective services and to maintain the family and social stability of Sharjah residents.

Al Leem stressed that this decision was taken in conjunction with the “Year of Tolerance”, noting the keenness of the Commission to carry out ongoing studies and compare with local and international bodies to provide the best services to the participants.

His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem added that the total number of subscribers covered by the initiative exceeds 50,000 in Sharjah, pointing out that more than 90% of subscribers updated their data and will benefit from this initiative.