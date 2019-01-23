Sharjah CP discusses areas of cooperation with the Comoros

Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the visiting guest and exchanged cordial talks of mutual interest.

The meeting discussed the joint cooperation between the Emirate of Sharjah and the the Comoros and means of enhancing them.

Yousuf Mohammed Ali conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Azali Assoumani, President of the Comoros, to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah for his support to the Republic of the Comoros.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, and Sayed Taher Sayed Nasser, Ambassador of Comoros to the UAE.