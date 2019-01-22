SDHR introduces Professional Diploma in government leadership

The diploma aims to provide participants with the leadership and management skills that enable them to perform the tasks of management more effectively, and supervise the various aspects of the administrative work in the different departments they supervise or run for leadership.

The programme began on Sunday, 20 January and runs until 14 February 2019, with an average of 110 training hours.

The programme focuses on knowledge management, creativity and innovation, problem analysis and decision-making, public speaking, organisational behaviour, change and risk management, strategic planning, government performance management, institutional excellence and government financial management.

The Diploma also aims to contribute to the rehabilitation and development of the performance of young generations of national talents in the current leadership centres, or the leaders of the second tie candidates for leadership positions in the various departments and institutions in the government sector, enabling them to manage various aspects of work effectively and efficiently, to enable them apply best practices and increase their ability to make appropriate decisions and solve problems related to work in a scientific and practical manner.

The programme also aims at identifying future leaders in the government sector, monitoring their development, developing their abilities and leadership skills, and building networks to communicate with them through an integrated leadership development programme, guiding the participants and helping them to invest opportunities to upgrade their abilities and leadership skills in the field, are among the aims of the programme.

The programme seeks to prepare the competency base of qualified staff in various disciplines to take up leading positions in their institutions. After the completion of the programme, the participants will receive the certificate of professional diploma in the preparation of government leaders issued by the University of Sharjah.