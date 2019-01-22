Brigadier General Bin Amer attends "Be with your children" play

General Managers, Directors of departments, officers and members of the Sharjah Police in various departments, as well as supervisors and students from 8 public boys’ schools in Sharjah also watched the play.

The play, which was presented by a team from the Sharjah Police security cultural programme, aimed at spreading awareness messages about the dangers of drugs, targeting the students and their families and introducing prevention methods. The play also dramatised the services provided by the Sharjah Police in combating drugs and reporting any drug cases to secret police or dialing toll free 800151.

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer commended the play, stressing the important role played by drama in easily conveying awareness and social messages to the community members, especially that the Emirate of Sharjah has a considerable number of theatres which His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah pays to pays a special attention to.

He added that the fight against drugs is a shared responsibility between the family, the school and the society. He pointed to the cohesion of the UAE society, thus facilitating the prevention of these drugs by spreading awareness among parents and guardians to report cases of suspicion by observing children's behavior and monitoring their communication with others as well as the need to deal with official channels that contribute to solving any problem in this regard.