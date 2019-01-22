SM launches awareness drive on cleanliness of Al Mamzar Beach

Dr. Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, stressed that taking care of the cultural and aesthetic appearance of the city and the dissemination of culture and social awareness in the field of environmental protection is a top priority for the municipality and at the core of its strategic plan to keep Sharjah an ideal destination for visitors, residents and tourists as well as all seekers of calmness and attractive picturesque.

Al Tarifi explained that preserving Sharjah beaches’ cleanness, beauty and pollution free is not the responsibility of an individual or an entity, but it is a collective responsibility that requires cooperation and concerted efforts from all sectors of society.

He pointed out that the implementation of this campaign strengthens the municipality's awareness efforts and is consistent with its monitoring, inspection and awareness role of preserving the beauty of the emirate and raising the level of environmental awareness among all segments of society.

He stated that the campaign, in which a group of school students participated, included direct communication with the visitors of Al Mamzar Beach, distribution of awareness leaflets to encourage them to participate actively in maintaining the cleanliness of the beaches and shunning wrong practices that negatively affect the environment and distort the general appearance, such as burying cigarette butts and plastic bags in the sand, or dumping trash in non-designated spaces and similar other negative practices.

Al Tarifi revealed that the municipality is intensifying campaigns to monitor the cleanliness of the city during the current period, especially at the beaches, parks and tourist destinations, which witness a large turnout of the public and families to stroll and enjoy the temperate atmosphere in the city.