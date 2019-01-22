‘Museums Express’... an experiment targeting 4,000 students from 14 schools

The initiative was launched at Wadi Al Helou Basic and Secondary Boys School, in the presence of Manal Ataya, Director-General of Sharjah Museums Authority; Fawzia Hasan Gharib, Assistant Undersecretary for the School Operations Sector of the Ministry of Education; Mohammed Al Mulla, Acting General Secretary of the Sharjah Education Council and Yousif Al Zarouni, Director, Contracts, Procurement and IT at Bee’ah.

Through this initiative, SRTA aims to enhance the ability of school students, especially in remote areas, to access Sharjah Museums and their unique experiences in a way that combines learning and entertainment.

SRTA also aims to test a unique educational experience that helps develop the creative expressive side, as well as the contribution of the acquisitions and workshops, to achieve some of its objectives to enhance the educational and creative skills of the students, which motivates them to think innovatively.

Attaya explained that the first phase of the "Museums Express" initiative will be designated to public schools, to be generalised to private and foreign schools in the second stage, noting that the idea of the initiative stems from the belief of the Sharjah Museums Authority in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, toward museums’ educational and learning role, stressing , at the same time, that museums continue to target all segments of the society and enhance their ability to access the knowledge that their holdings have, and which suits the different aspirations in innovative ways.

Attaya explained that the initiative is the design of miniature models similar to selected collections of museums in Sharjah, displayed on a bus- like interactive museum that tours the various regions of the country, and develops students’ creative thinking skills.