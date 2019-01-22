Mohsen Balwan: Safe fences on new Al Rahmaniyah Road

In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Blawan noted that the 3.4km - long two-way road was accomplished at a total cost of AED 28 million.

He added that the new road is a great addition to the adjacent streets leading to the same area, which reduces traffic congestion on the existing roads.

The road was designed to meet international traffic safety standards. A fence was added to protect vehicles from stray animals, in addition to a fence in the middle of the road to avoid traffic accidents, Balwan concluded.