Mohsen Balwan: Safe fences on new Al Rahmaniyah Road

  • Tuesday 22, January 2019 in 8:55 PM
Sharjah 24: Dr. Engineer Mohsen Balwan, Director of Traffic Engineering Department at the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), said that the two –way road connecting Al Rahmaniyah Suburb to Al Dhaid Road through Interchange No. 5 was opened in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
In an exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Blawan noted that the 3.4km - long two-way road was accomplished at a total cost of AED 28 million.
 
He added that the new road is a great addition to the adjacent streets leading to the same area, which reduces traffic congestion on the existing roads.
 
The road was designed to meet international traffic safety standards. A fence was added to protect vehicles from stray animals, in addition to a fence in the middle of the road to avoid traffic accidents, Balwan concluded.