Nasser Al Darmaki: "Museums on the Road" develop the skills of 4000 students

  • Tuesday 22, January 2019 in 7:41 PM
Sharjah24: Nasser Al Darmaki, Director of Museums Development Department at the Sharjah Museums Authority, praised the cooperation of the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Education Council with the Commission and their unlimited support for its pioneering initiative "Museums on the Road", praising the efforts of Sharjah Environment Company, Bee'ah to sponsor the initiative.
In a statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Darmaki revealed the details of the first phase of the initiative, which was officially launched on Tuesday. He pointed out that it targets about 4000 students from the secondary schools in 14 public schools in the eastern and central cities of Sharjah.
 
Al Darmaki pointed out that the main objective of the first phase, which ends next October, is to develop the creative aspects of the students, through field trips by mobile bus to schools to display the various collections of 8 museums in the emirate.
 
According to Al Darmaki, the activities of the initiative cover historical, artistic, scientific and heritage aspects, and aim at keeping up with the national vision 2021 of the federal government.