Nasser Al Darmaki: "Museums on the Road" develop the skills of 4000 students

In a statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Darmaki revealed the details of the first phase of the initiative, which was officially launched on Tuesday. He pointed out that it targets about 4000 students from the secondary schools in 14 public schools in the eastern and central cities of Sharjah.

Al Darmaki pointed out that the main objective of the first phase, which ends next October, is to develop the creative aspects of the students, through field trips by mobile bus to schools to display the various collections of 8 museums in the emirate.

According to Al Darmaki, the activities of the initiative cover historical, artistic, scientific and heritage aspects, and aim at keeping up with the national vision 2021 of the federal government.