Fawzia Gharib: "Museums Express" promotes educational curricula in Sharjah Schools

In a statement to “Sharjah 24”, Gharib praised the efforts of the Sharjah Museums Authority and its initiative "Museums Express", which will develop the skills of innovation and creativity among students in schools in the Emirate, specifically schools in the eastern and central regions.

Assistant Undersecretary for the School Operations Sector added that the initiative, through its activities, promotes educational curricula, especially in Arabic language, social studies and arts.

Gharib pointed to the importance of the initiative in supporting the strategic objectives of the ministry in the fields of innovation through the experience of transferring museum holdings to students of schools in the regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, thus facilitating the acquisition of new skills and knowledge.