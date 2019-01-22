Mohammed Al Mulla: "Museums on the Road" inculcates cultural heritage of Sharjah schools

Al Mulla added that practical applications in schools through workshops and simulation programmes improve students' cognitive levels and enhance their skills and creativity.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Mullah noted the importance of the "Museums on the Road" initiative the first phase of which was launched on Tuesday by Sharjah Museums Authority in cooperation with the Sharjah Education Council and the Ministry of Education.

He pointed to the role of the initiative in achieving the aforementioned objectives, as well as its hoped-for contribution to acquainting students with the cultural heritage of the emirate through realistic simulation and live observations of museums’ collections.

Al Mulla hailed Sharjah Museums Authority’s keenness to communicate knowledge to students in schools in remote areas of Sharjah, to enhance the attractiveness of the school environment and support the curricula.