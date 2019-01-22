Iman Turki: ‘Healh Promotion Department’ launches rich programme of initiatives

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Turki said that the Department along with societies supporting health, organised a press conference to announce initiatives for 2019 targeting various community groups to coincide with the “Year of Tolerance”.

She added that among the programmes and initiatives approved for the current year is “Wazen” under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs. “Wazen” is the first survey of the employees of the Government of Sharjah in addition to a programme that includes world health standards for the schools and teachers in the Emirate of Sharjah to create a healthy environment for students in the different areas of the emirate.