SEC adopts Civil Aviation Memorandum on National Meteorological Center

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council was informed of the note submitted by the The Department of Civil Aviation concerning the conclusion of a contract with the National Meteorological Center, Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Civil Aviation said that through the conclusion of this contract, the center will provide a number of meteorological services to Sharjah International Airport or any other airports that may be entrusted to the Civil Aviation Department in Sharjah, according to a number of requirements and laws agreed by the two sides.

The Council also discussed the memorandum submitted by the Sharjah Housing Department on the draft resolution of the executive regulations for housing support. The Council took into account the comments received from the members regarding the draft articles and the draft articles in preparation for its approval.

The Council also reviewed a memorandum submitted by Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department on upgrading the administrative and logistical services of Sharjah Municipality.

As part of its agenda, the Council was briefed on the decrees and Laws issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council adopted a memorandum of understanding to be signed between the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy and the National Center for Sociological and Criminological Research in Egypt and another memorandum of understanding to be signed between the Academy and Helwan University in Egypt.