Ruler of Sharjah receives Hankuk University’s delegation

At the opening of the meeting, which was held at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (Dara), His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the academic delegation and exchanged cordial talks with them on a number of cultural and scientific issues of mutual interest , especially in the Arabic language field.

During the visit, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has further praised the visit of the Hankuk University’s delegation to the emirate of Sharjah, stressing the significant role of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah to support the programs of the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Korea, aiming to improve the teaching and learning of the Arabic language and its sciences and literature.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was briefed by the visiting delegation on the Hankuk University’s departments and divisions, where more than 45 foreign languages are taught, including the Arabic Language Department, which was founded in 1965, and specialised in Arabic and Islamic languages and cultures.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah discussed with the delegation various ways of cooperation in the scientific fields, especially in teaching and learning the Arabic language to non-Arabic speakers.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received a number of publications of the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Korea in Arabic.

The Hankuk University’s delegation expressed their appreciation and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, and Ruler of Sharjah for the opportunity of this visit, praising His Highness's unlimited support in developing the scientific , practical, and cultural experience of the emirate of Sharjah, which enabled it to be the capital of Arab and Islamic cultures.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Dr. Mohamed Safi Mostaghanmi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah.