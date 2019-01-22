SHP announces its initiatives accordance to the leadership, the directives of Sheikha Jawaher

The initiatives of the department and the related health promotion societies will focus on enhancing the Emirate's efforts in raising awareness on various diseases and ways of preventing them, as well as encouraging members of the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle that helps to maintain their health and happiness.

The department’s initiatives were announced during a press conference that was held on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah. The press conference was attended by Her Excellency Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department; and heads and board members of the related health promoting societies.

Her Excellency Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department, stated that the Department is keen to ensure that the initiatives it organises help to enhance the health of members of the community, which contributes to improving the quality of healthcare in the Emirate of Sharjah. She added that this comes as a direct translation to the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Saif expressed her thanks and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affair, for her unlimited support to the projects and initiatives organised by the Health Promotion Department. She pointed out that the department has made sure that its initiatives are in harmony with the spirit of the “Year of Tolerance”.

Iman Turki, Head of Programs at Health Promotion Department, reviewed the main programs that will be organized by the Department during the year, including the "Healthy Schools" initiative, which begins on March 4 and continues until the end of the year. The "Healthy Schools" initiative will be held in cooperation with the Kingdom of Jordan, the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and the Sharjah Education Council. Other initiatives will include the "Ramadan" initiative held under the slogan "Health Crescent," and the "health and tourism" campaign, which will be held from July until August and will focus on nutrition by cooperating and partnering with various restaurants and cafes in the Emirate. The department will also organize the "Sahbati" initiative, in cooperation with the Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, and the “My Health” annual conference, the largest event of its kind organised by the department on an annual basis, as well as many other exhibitions, festivals and media awareness programs.

Khawla Al Haj, Head of the Friends for Diabetes Society, addressed the society’s main agenda during the “Year of Tolerance,” which focuses on three major initiatives: “The Blue Circle,” "Superhero Saeed," and "Prevention and Coexistence." All 3 initiatives focus on raising awareness on Diabetes and ways of preventing it, as well as providing healthcare for Diabetes patients.

Mona Al-Hawai, a member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Kidney Patients Society, showcased the society’s initiatives for the current year. The most important of these is the initiative for the International Day of Kidneys, which will be held in March and will include a variety of activities such as the launch of a competition on social networking sites, the production of an awareness film, and the organisation of visits to patients.

Waheeda Abdul Aziz, Head of the Friends of Arthritis Patients Society, discussed the society’s most important initiatives for the year, which includes the society’s 7th marathon. The marathon, which will be held on February 23, aims to raise awareness on Arthritis and its symptoms and ways of treatment.

The Friends of Arthritis Patients Society includes other initiatives such as the "One Hour Walk" event, in addition to launching a short film competition in February to raise awareness, and organising a health awareness conference. The society will also organise the “Steps towards hope” forum in April, in addition to the "Summer Campaign" and the "International Day of Joints” initiative in October, which will witness the launch of a smart card for arthritis patients.

Eng. Khawla Al Noman, Head of Breastfeeding Friends Society, also discussed the most important activities of the society for the year, which includes organising a special training program on breastfeeding, and a ceremony honouring nursing mothers who breastfed their babies for two full years or more in order to encourage breastfeeding.

The society will also organise monthly meetings for mothers and employees to raise their awareness on the importance of breastfeeding, as well as to provide advice on the correct practices for mothers and children, in addition to holding a series of lectures and courses that are provided to volunteers and breastfeeding guides on different topics, and organizing an annual ceremony to honour the supporters and sponsors of the society’s activities and programs.

Amal Almazmi, Head of Corporate Excellence at the Friends of Cancer Patients Society, presented the initiatives of the society during the “Year of Tolerance,” which coincides with the 20th anniversary of the society’s inception.