Sultan Al Qasimi issues law to form the Board of Trustees of Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work

The administrative Law stipulates that the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work in the Emirate of Sharjah, will be headed by Her Excellency Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, and the membership of a number of members.

The board shall distribute administrative positions among the members at its first meeting.

The term of membership will be three years starting from the date of its first meeting, and may be extended for a similar period or periods. The board should fulfil its roles at the end of its term until a new Board is appointed.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.