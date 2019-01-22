Visitors immerse in food and fun at the Flag Island’s outdoor event ‘KSHTA’

The fun and frolic of the KSHTA Event, which brings culinary delights, and fun-filled entertainment all in one spectacular outdoor venue overlooking the Khalid Lagoon goes on for another fortnight until Saturday 02 February, 2019.

From scrumptious food being served out of food trucks that are based in the UAE, to a classic cars’ exhibition, face painting, inflatable castles, and much more, KSHTA has created a lively hub for top family entertainment that has been delighting visitors of all age groups.

In keeping with its tradition of bringing the best names representing the UAE’s food trucks culture, KSHTA is featuring the likes ofGrill Republic, Mini Karak, Sweet Shock, Maw Dubai, Ice Lab, August Snow, Victoria Café, The Bucket and Jonny Rockets, who are serving up an eclectic mix of savoury and sweet creations from the region and around the world.