Khorfakkan Corniche ... The most attractive destination for visitors in in the Eastern Region

The great polarization of the visitors has not stopped at the end of the holiday seasons or during the events, but it has become a normal occurrence in the city on a daily basis, especially at the end of each week, according to His Excellency Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council.

Al Naqbi explained in a statement to "Sharjah 24" that the Corniche is full of tourists from various emirates and cities of the country during the four seasons, which is a favorite resort for a large segment of citizens and residents, for its components that are characterized by integration at the service and entertainment levels.

Corniche, which is associated with a beach park, is not less frequent during the spring, autumn and winter periods due to lower temperatures, which offers greater opportunities to enjoy the beauty of the beach during different hours of the day, in the daytime, or in the evening.

The Corniche is currently undergoing a major development project under the supervision of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), a project that Dr. Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi described as the great project of the city.