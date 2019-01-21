Jassim Al Hammadi: Voluntary Work Forum an opportunity to bring viewpoints closer

In a exclusive statement to "Sharjah 24", Jassim Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, said that the Sharjah Forum for Voluntary Work is the first forum organised by the Award to identify the best practices and practices related to volunteering in the UAE and the GCC countries Gulf.

Al-Hammadi added that the forum also aims to discuss the challenges facing voluntary work, make recommendations, and come up with appropriate solutions to promote volunteering.

Secretary General of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, confirmed that the prize sought to bring together views and exchange of experiences among the workers in the field of volunteering.