Sharjah Municipality issues 14,000 Access Card to enter the Parks in 2018

The number of permits issued to schools without fees to organise the visits of students to the parks 228 permits, reflecting the turn of families and school students to go to Sharjah Gardens to enjoy the various facilities and services that characterize.

His Excellency Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality said that the Municipality has been keen to organise an integrated program of activities and events in the city's parks throughout the year, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, activating the social role of neighborhood parks.

The Documents requires from three categories to obtain the card is an image of the ID card and a copy of the lease approved by the municipality or the title deed to prove their residence in the area adjacent to the parks, noting that the park cards are issued free of charge to citizens of the Emirate, while issued to residents for an annual fee of 15 dirhams.

Al Tarifi stressed that the municipality has decided to allow families with cards with disabilities to enter the gardens without requiring them to highlight the entry card or pay the fees, and made sure to equip the gardens with facilities suitable for their disability.