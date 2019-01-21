MoHAP directives to expand, maintain Al Qarain Health Center in Sharjah

These directives occurred during a recent inspection visit carried out by His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, to the Al Qarain Health Center, where he was accompanied by Dr. Yousif Al Serkal, Assistant Undersecretary for Hospitals Sector.

Global standards





The visit is part of the Undersecretary’s regular inspection visits to local healthcare centers located in various cities and areas of the country, which aim to determine the level of quality of the health services provided by these facilities to patients.These visits also aim to review the needs of the center, while also inspecting the well-being of the medical staff.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, stated that the ministry is committed to helping all hospitals and health centers under its umbrella receive international accreditation by 2021, which falls under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance and develop healthcare institutions in the country.

Patient first





Dr. Al Olama recommended that necessary measures should be taken to expand and maintain the center, and gave directives to modernize the radiology department and provide it with modern equipment, in order to cater to the needs of residents in the area, and to ensure the availability of a variety of medical services, which includes treatment for chronic conditions and emergency situations, in addition to other preventive services for children and adults.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Salim Al Olama called on the management and staff of the center to double their efforts in order to continuously enhance the performance of the center and develop its healthcare services in accordance to the best international standards, which helps to satisfy the needs of patients and ensure customer happiness. He stressed the importance of providing patients with all their medical needs before they leave the hospital, which adheres to the values of the ministry that aim to put "patients first,” while also striving to achieve "excellence and leadership" by providing healthcare that is consistent with the highest standards of excellence and professionalism in the field of healthcare.

Dr. Al Olama toured the various departments of the Al Qarain Health Center, where he evaluated its operational plan and the service efficiency of its different departments. He then met with the medical staff and listened to their ideas on how to improve the center. He also encouraged them to work more efficiently and effectively to ensure patient happiness.

Integrated Services





The center provides a variety of medical services such as general medicine, family medicine, in addition to breast cancer screening services that are part of the Program for Early Examination of Breast Cancer.

Qarain Health Center offers healthcare services such as vaccinations, premarital testing, radiation, blood tests and health education services. The Family Health Promotion Center provides cancer screening services, maternal and child services, and premarital testing, as well as other services such as periodic check-ups, maternity care and vaccinations for children.