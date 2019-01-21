Khawla Al Mulla receives Atta Educational Company’s representative

During the meeting, Al Mulla welcomed the visitors and expressed her appreciation for the company's great efforts in advancing the educational process in the Kingdom, stressing on the importance of building a conscious generation that is proud of its national identity.

Dr. Hind Al Shaker briefed the attendees on the Atta Educational Company, noting that it represents an essential building block in the development process, contributing to support the reconstruction and development process.

Commenting on the visit, Al Mulla highlighted the a SCC’s keenness to boost the educational development process, in line in accordance with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) and several other dignitaries.