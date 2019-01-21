Al Qasba to host ‘Recyclathon Run 2019’

Alongside the 3km run, the ‘Recyclathon Run 2019’ includes an interactive awareness activity where Bee’ah and the Indian Association Sharjah will highlight the effects of recycling and teach participants how to separate waste and dispose them in the appropriate recycling bins. Participants who collect the most amount of trash will be awarded prizes and certifications.

Khuloud Salim Al Junaibi, General Manager of Al Qasba, said: “Climate change is an important issue around the world that is effecting every living organism. As a country and community, it is vital that we join hands to preserve our resources and adapt sustainable lifestyles to save our planet.

“In line with the strategy and initiatives of the UAE to combat climate change and protect the environment, we are organizing this fun and important activity to gauge the community on important topics that affects us all, and seed recycling as a way of life in the young generation. We encourage families to enrol their children in this activity and raise a generation aware of the virtues of recycling and its importance for generations to come.”

Recycling is an effective mean to keep the environment clean, conserve materials, save energy and reduce the volume of garbage that reaches landfills.