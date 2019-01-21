1,100 patients benefit from SCI during 2018

That means a rise in the number of beneficiaries by 83%, which confirms the success of the Charity to reach the largest segment of the needy, and reflects the confidence of the benefactors and their generous response to support the work of the Charity and its projects at home and abroad.

Abdulla Sultan Bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director, said that therapeutic assistance is of great interest in the package of assistance offered. The patient can’t bear illness, and our message in the Charity is based on the relief of the needy, and provide appropriate support for them, which brings joy to them, and no doubt that contributing to the treatment of the patient is one of the highest ways to help; “health is not equivalent to anything”, and this is our focus on supporting patients and provide treatment for them, while for this purpose we launched a quick response service for patients under the name of Good Humanitarian, a therapeutic service launched in 2012 under the name of “ Khidmat Barq Al-Khair”, while the name was later amended to become "Good Humanitarian", a service that specializes in collecting donations via SMS to support cases that are presented to donors across the platform of social media sites, with a case every Friday.

Details of the disease, the case and the means of donation are provided through "SMS" codes, where the donation of 10 dirhams via code 2110, while the code 2014 to donate 50 dirhams, and code 2115 to donate 100 dirhams. The major donations are received through Charity bank accounts at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, and through coupons collectors in the cooperative societies and commercial centers, as well as the Charity website.

Bin Khadem stressed that the service "Good Humanitarian" provides its therapeutic assistance to patients with chronic diseases, such as cancer and the installation of cardiac stent and urgent surgeries. He pointed out that this service is a gift of donors and benefactors to the needy and those with limited income who suffer from illness and cannot afford to pay for their treatment, which is usually expensive.

He pointed out that the Charity is continuing to form various humanitarian initiatives, focusing on those related to therapeutic assistance and filling the need, building mosques, and working on new plans through attracting support and the culture of donation through its various channels, especially social media under the name of Charity, which has been widely common in recent times and achieved acceptance, and to attract follow-ups significantly, wishing speedy recovery of patients and thanking the most grateful to the owners of white hands for their continued support to the work of the Charity and its various initiatives.