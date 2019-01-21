Sharjah Ruler attends launch of 15th Folklore Poetry Festival

The ceremony started with a speech by Butti Al Madhloum, Director of Sharjah Nabati Poetry Centre, where he thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his continuance support in the field of poetry.

Al Madhloum pointed out that the festival will include a signing ceremony of 20 poets.

Al Madhloum concluded his speech with a poem in which he spoke about His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, his knowledge, and education.

Then a group of poets presented a variety of poetic readings, initiated by the poet Sultan Bin Btlaa

from Saudi Arabia, the Kuwaiti poet Naif Al Timan, and concluded by the Emirati poet Hamdan Al Moharmi.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, honoured Rashid Sharar, Mohammed Al Ketbi, and the poetess Shaikha Al Muhairi.

The first edition of “Qawafi” magazine that focuses on the creative poets in UAE and Arab world, was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The launching ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development; His Excellency Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Culture Department; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; His Excellency Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA); His Excellency Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council; His Excellency Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority; His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; His Excellency Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority (LSDA); and a number of officials and folklore poets lover.