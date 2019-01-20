SM inaugurates a games corner for disabilities children in the National Park

His Excellency Thabit Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality explained that the establishment of a games corner for children with disabilities came as part of an innovative project designed by 15 female mentors from the Sharjah Girl Guide, aged between 12-15 years, and presented during participation in the Emirates Innovation Month last February.

Al Tarifi pointed out that this innovative project in his idea and design was praised by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his great value and an important community mission to allow children with disabilities to enjoy garden games.

Hassan Al Tafaq, Assistant Director General of of Agriculture and Environment at the Municipality, said that the a games corner for children with disabilities was established at Sharjah National Park on an area of 308 square meters.