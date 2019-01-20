SPSA launches initiative to increase readiness of staff at work sites

Aiming to provide staff with various skills that are required to deal with different emergencies and accident situations, the initiative comes in line with the SPSA’s plans to train several cadres at different work sites.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of SPSA has stressed that the Authority seeks to spread preventive behaviour among employees, qualify them to deal effectively with emergencies and crises, and raise the readiness of the government departments

Al Qasimi called on the public to abide by the rules and standards of safety in the work environment.

The training courses include theoretical lessons, interactive practical applications on basic first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, as well as several other trainings.