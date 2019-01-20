Sharjah Police praises the positive interaction with Safety Belt Campaign

The Department of Traffic and Patrols continues its efforts on the roads of the Emirate, in order to educate the road users and emphasize the importance of commitment to use the seat belt to maintain their safety and enhance traffic security to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety in the community.

Sharjah Police calls on motorists and road users to adhere to the rules and regulations of road traffic, to adhere to specified speeds on the road and to be careful while driving to protect themselves and others from traffic accidents.