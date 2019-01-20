Sharjah Ruler adopts the general organisational structure of SCC

The Emiri Decree stipulates that the Sharjah Executive Council shall detailed organisational structure of the SCC and the decisions necessary for the implementation of this Decree, including the adoption of the functional description of the functions of the organisational units of the Council in accordance with its terms of reference.

According to the Emiri Decree, the Executive Council shall be entitled to create, merge or cancel any organisational units that follow the departments listed in the general organisational structure.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.