Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on creation of SDTPS’s Urban Appearance Dept.

Pursuant to Decree No. (3) of 2019, the new department, which will be called the “Urban Appearance Department” , shall be within the organisational structure of the Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey .

Upon the provision of the new Decree, the Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Town Planning and Survey shall issue the regulations and decisions necessary to implement the provisions of this Decree, after being approved by the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC).

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.