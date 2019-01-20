LSDA strengthens ties with the Indian Association

They discussed at the meeting ways to strengthen the existing cooperation between the Authority and the Association.

The discussion also focused on methods to develop the services and facilities offered to workers in the emirate of Sharjah, in line with the vision His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his commitment to protect the workers' rights.

The meeting was attended by Faisal Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Strategic Planning and Business Development at the Authority, Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Acting Head of Customer Service and Konhabdullah from the Association.

His Excellency Salem Yousef Al Qaseer stressed the LSDA’s keen interest to closely cooperate with all the associations representing large expatriate communities in the emirate, in order to meet the needs of these communities. The LSDA also provides coordination between these communities and the departments concerned in the Emirate, he said.

Al Qaseer also expressed the readiness of the Authority to provide assistance to the Indian Society Sharjah and other community associations, in order to fulfil its humanitarian, cultural, educational and social services they offer to their communities. This will also contribute to the development of the labour standards in the emirate.

During the meeting, His Excellency Salem Yousef Al Qaseer reviewed the projects that the LSDA intends to implement in the labour areas, particularly in Al Sajaa, including the establishment of a mall for labourers that will comprise of shopping centers, entertainment and sports areas and a hospital, in addition to four parks in different areas of Al Sajaa. He also briefed the visitors of the Labour Sports Festival and Labour Day celebrations.

Mr Johnson commended the efforts of the LSDA, under the leadership of His Excellency Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, to improve the level of services provided to labourers in the emirate. He also affirmed the Association's readiness to cooperate with the Authority in implementing its ambitious programs.