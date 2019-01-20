Sultan Al Qasimi issues Emiri decree establishing Sharjah Broadcasting Authority

The decree No. (1) of 2019 stipulates that Sharjah Broadcasting Authority shall be adopted in accordance with this decree, and enjoys the legal personality and the full legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives. The Authority shall also follows the Central Government of the Emirate of Sharjah, working under supervision of Sharjah Media Council.

A law shall be adopted to inform the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, about its objectives, terms of reference and all its affairs.

The Emiri Decree stipulates that the name of Sharjah Media Corporation shall be replaced wherever it is mentioned in the applicable local legislation of the Emirate of Sharjah under the name "Sharjah Broadcasting Authority".

According to the Emiri Decree, all rights, assets, and obligations of the Sharjah Media Corporation are transferred to the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. Sharjah Media Corporation employees are transferred to the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority for their degrees and financial allocations.

Emiri Decree No. (51) of 2015 repeals the reorganisation of Sharjah Media Corporation and its amendments, provided that all regulations, and executive decisions issued thereunder shall continue to be amended or repealed by virtue of the regulation law of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority or the decisions issued thereunder.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.