Jassem Al Mazmi, Chairman of Sharjah Parents Council, affirmed that the promising journalist workshop is part of a number of workshops and seminars the Council organises to develop students’ capabilities and hone their skills.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Mazmi added that the Council attempts through this workshop to enhance students’ self-confidence and courage to face media appearance in addition to sharpening their leadership skills at an early age.