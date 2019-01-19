SPC teaches students to think outside the box

The workshop is part of a series of thought workshops that the Parents Council seeks to launch in order to build on the importance of practical life and its usefulness to students in forming a leadership personality capable of serving the country to the fullest. The workshop addresses various creative thinking skills such as fluency, genuineness and flexibility.

The workshop also taught students how to develop thinking outside the box.

During the workshop, students were able to deal with 9 different educational activities related to the skills of creative thinking with high professionalism and a proud performance. This indicates the great development in the UAE schools and the educational curricula that the ministry is seeking to develop.