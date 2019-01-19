Sharjah Ruler condoles Saud bin Saqr on death of Noura Al Qasimi

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Sieh in Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah expressed heartfelt condolences and solace to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Al Qasimi family. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and grant her family patience and solace.

Also offering condolences along with His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah were Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi; Sheikh Abdul Malik bin Kayed Al Qasimi, Special Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Sheikh Humaid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, retired major general Sheikh Sultan bin Salem Al Qasimi, Sheikh Jassim bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Sheikh Saud bin Khaled bin Humaid Al Qasimi, and several Al Qasimi sheikhs.