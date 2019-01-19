SM launches first phase of digital transformation programme

During the launch of the first phase of the digital transformation programme

The first phase included enterprise resource planning (ERP) programmes, which include human resource management procedures and services, contracts and procurement, property and investment, warehousing, projects, internal maintenance procedures, sales and quality, as well as financial management services and procedures, which are linked to strategic partners systems.

Abdullah Al Qaidi, Assistant General Manager of the Sharjah Municipality’s Institutional Support Sector and Head of the Digital Transformation Team at the Municipality, confirmed that the first phase has already begun after the hard work and efforts of the municipal work teams over the past months to meet the deadlines set out in the programme's time plan.

Al Qaidi explained that the achievement made during the previous period is a milestone and a great step towards the full implementation of the programme in accordance with the general strategic plan of the Government of Sharjah, which endeavours to achieve the comprehensive digital transformation in the Emirate.

He added that the upcoming period will witness the announcement of the detailed plans of the second phase, which will include automating customer services and operational procedures associated with strategic partners.