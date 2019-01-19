Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi chairs strategic indicators review meeting

The meeting was chaired by Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and attended by general managers and a team from Strategy and Performance Development Department at the Ministry of the Interior.

The meeting discussed the results of the strategic indicators of the Headquarters’ general departments and the achievements that reflect the vision and orientations of the Ministry of the Interior.

Major General Al Shamsi underlined the importance of achieving the objectives of the indicators because of their importance in achieving the UAE Vision 2021 and achieving the positive results that contribute to advancing efforts according to the preset plans.

Concluding the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi thanked all the Police staff for the positive results achieved.