Sharjah Ruler performs funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Naila Al Nuaimi

The prayer which was performed Saturday at Al Rawdha Mosque in Ajman after the Dhuhor prayer, was also attended by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; and Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the son of the deceased.

The body of the late Sheikha Naila bint Rashid Al Nuaimi was laid to rest in Al Jurf Cemetery.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and other sheikhs offered condolences to Al Nuaimi and Al Mualla sheikhs as well as the son of the deceased.

Sheikhs also accepted condolences from officials, dignitaries, citizens and members of the Arab and Muslim communities and department heads who also performed funeral prayer on Sheikha Naila, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.