UoF Master’s students study highlights SEWA’s chairman leadership experience

The study underscores His Excellency Al Leem’s successful professional careers, which lasted more than 20 years. The study states that His Excellency Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem has accomplished a number of outstanding achievements which contribute positively to various successes, starting with his appointment as the Director General of Sharjah Department of Seaports & Customs and Sharjah Free Zones Authority, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

His Excellency Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem has then appointed to be the Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, in which he worked hard to meet the challenges of the energy sector, ensuring SEWA’s leading position as one of the most advanced entities not only at the local level but also at the regional and global level.

Commenting on this, His Excellency Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem has expressed his appreciation and thanks to the University of Fujairah in general and the College of Business Administration in particular, stressing on their efforts to let several students learn about the outstanding and successful experiences, aiming to empower them , help them overcome the different challenges ,and promote their development in their leadership skills.