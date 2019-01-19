Burj Khalifa lights up with enigmatic and enthralling light show for Sharjah Light Festival 2019

The exciting display of lights and images is a show of support to the efforts of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) and an opportunity to promote the coming Festival drawing visitors to this year’s edition of Sharjah’s popular and awe-inspiring event, which uses light to showcase the artistic, cultural, heritage and aesthetics unique to the architectural landmark buildings of the emirate, reflecting the splendor of Arab and Islamic civilisation.

The Sharjah Light Festival 2019 will be held for the 9th consecutive year, from 6 to 16 February, within a unique family and cultural atmosphere. The famous Sharjah Light Festival puts Sharjah’s landmark buildings in the spotlight, with spectacular images projected onto their façades using innovative light technology and accompanied by specially composed music. During its 11-day run, the Festival will attract over a million visitors including families to more than a dozen locations across the emirate, reaching as far as the east coast. Free shows are held from 6pm to 11pm and go on until midnight on weekends. In addition, a water carnival along the Khalid Lagoon takes place around 9pm every evening, to delight visitors and residents.